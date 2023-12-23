Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

