CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 410,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 811,374 shares.The stock last traded at $4.05 and had previously closed at $3.96.
CureVac Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. Research analysts predict that CureVac will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
