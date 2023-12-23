CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CVS Health stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.