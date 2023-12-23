CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

