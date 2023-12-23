Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 953,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,095,659 shares.The stock last traded at $38.27 and had previously closed at $35.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,725 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after acquiring an additional 736,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 472,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,862,000 after acquiring an additional 983,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,087,000 after acquiring an additional 337,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 126.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,881 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

