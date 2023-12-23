D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.