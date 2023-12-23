Daniel F. Weir Sells 10,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TFS Financial Price Performance

TFSL stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 418.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFS Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 806,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 482,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 462.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 319,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.