David Awram Sells 15,000 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) Director David Awram sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$100,500.00.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$129,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, David Awram sold 13,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total value of C$88,977.00.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.77. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.90 and a 1 year high of C$8.45.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

SSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

