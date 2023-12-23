Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC upped their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 116.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

