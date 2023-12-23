Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $28.10

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.10, but opened at $29.75. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 13,262,977 shares traded.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 81,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter.
About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
