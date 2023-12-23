Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Sells $102,129.76 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $102,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IRON opened at $58.10 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the first quarter worth about $42,187,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 12.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 145,781 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 280.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRON. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

