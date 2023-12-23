Disc Medicine’s (IRON) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,515,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Disc Medicine news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $247,989.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,515,834 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,433 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 12,203.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

