DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 19,091 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PG&E by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PCG opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

