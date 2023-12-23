DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $354.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.81. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.66 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

