DnB Asset Management AS Buys 1,253 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

