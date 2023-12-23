DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 94.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,946,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $76.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

