DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,992 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

