DnB Asset Management AS Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $740,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $1,657,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $139.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average is $148.48. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

