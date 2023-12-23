DnB Asset Management AS Has $5.76 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,029 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 20.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

KR opened at $45.14 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

