DnB Asset Management AS Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,433 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,532,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

