DnB Asset Management AS Has $6.37 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

