DnB Asset Management AS Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,968 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $183,757,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE:D opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

