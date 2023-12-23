DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 12,295 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.94. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.