DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 25.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. BNP Paribas downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $84.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.28.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

