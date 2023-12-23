DnB Asset Management AS Sells 25,805 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,805 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 147.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $41,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $162.69 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

