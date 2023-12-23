DnB Asset Management AS Sells 33,275 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,275 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.76. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.38%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

