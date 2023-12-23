DnB Asset Management AS Sells 398 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,427 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

