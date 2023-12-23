DnB Asset Management AS Sells 967 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 199,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Stephens increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

WAB stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average is $110.49. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

