Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,437 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.