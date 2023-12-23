Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DOV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Get Dover alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dover

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after buying an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.