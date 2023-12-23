DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $35.72 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

