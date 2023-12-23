Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $55.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,899,397 shares of company stock valued at $460,071,529 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

