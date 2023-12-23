E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $27,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $488.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.15. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.