Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) versus Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Head to Head Contrast

Edesa Biotech and Lexaria Bioscience are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Edesa Biotech and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech N/A -98.02% -82.39% Lexaria Bioscience -2,021.70% -154.24% -137.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Edesa Biotech and Lexaria Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Edesa Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 673.81%. Lexaria Bioscience has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.04%. Given Edesa Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edesa Biotech is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

This table compares Edesa Biotech and Lexaria Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech N/A N/A -$8.37 million ($2.52) -2.00 Lexaria Bioscience $230,000.00 57.66 -$6.66 million ($1.01) -1.28

Lexaria Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Edesa Biotech. Edesa Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexaria Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Edesa Biotech has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Edesa Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Edesa Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Edesa Biotech beats Lexaria Bioscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edesa Biotech



Edesa Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company also develops EB02, an extension of secretory phospholipase 2 anti-inflammatory cream for treating erythema, swelling, and exudation associated with hemorrhoids disease; and EB06, an anti- chemokine ligand 10 (CXCL10) monoclonal antibody in vitiligo. It has a collaboration agreement with NovImmune SA to develop monoclonal antibodies targeting products containing toll-like receptor 4 and CXCL10 for therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic applications in humans and animals; and Yissum Research Development Company for the development of products for therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic uses in topical dermal and anorectal applications, as well as for the use in dermatologic and gastrointestinal conditions. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Lexaria Bioscience



Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods. The company's DehydraTECH is used with a range of active molecules encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, pain medications, hormones, PDE5 inhibitors, antivirals, oral nicotine and its analogs, and cannabinoids. Its DehydraTECH technology evaluates therapeutic indications, including hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes; and is suitable for a variety of product formats, such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over the counter, and consumer packaged goods. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

