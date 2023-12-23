Edge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.0% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.28.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

