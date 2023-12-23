Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $90.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.78.
ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $1,302,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $18,684,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ESTC opened at $112.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
