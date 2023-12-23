Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 106.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $8,327,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $466.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $465.26 and its 200-day moving average is $456.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

