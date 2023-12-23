EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $102.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.13. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $71.77 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

ENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair cut EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in EnerSys by 625.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

