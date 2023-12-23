Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Enovix stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth $34,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

