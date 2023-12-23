EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) versus Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Critical Survey

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. EPR Properties pays out 171.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmland Partners pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Farmland Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares EPR Properties and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 23.84% 6.78% 2.96% Farmland Partners 34.94% 3.61% 1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EPR Properties and Farmland Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 4 3 0 2.25 Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

EPR Properties presently has a consensus target price of $47.19, indicating a potential downside of 2.51%. Farmland Partners has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Farmland Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EPR Properties and Farmland Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $661.76 million 5.51 $176.23 million $1.93 25.08 Farmland Partners $57.70 million 10.65 $11.67 million $0.32 39.84

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Farmland Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.