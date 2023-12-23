Essex Savings Bank Acquires 320 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 7.6% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $816,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

