Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

EVBG has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.13.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVBG

Everbridge Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EVBG opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $115,345 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,982,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 45,384 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.