Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,550 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE ES opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

