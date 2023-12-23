Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) CRO Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony John Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $40,400.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $38,000.00.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

EVLV stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $736.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.80% and a negative net margin of 147.76%. The business had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Evolv Technologies

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,530,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 81,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 497,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 351,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 1,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 804,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.