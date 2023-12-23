Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,048 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 117.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Exelon by 16.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 105.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.