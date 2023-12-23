Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $403.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.