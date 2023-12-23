F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.55.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get F5 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F5

F5 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $178.99 on Friday. F5 has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $180.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.56.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,635,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in F5 by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.