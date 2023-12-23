FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $447.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $436.00 to $447.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $441.56.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $468.92 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,629 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,138 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

