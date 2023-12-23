FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research firms recently commented on FBK. Raymond James assumed coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK opened at $40.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

