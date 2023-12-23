FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $334.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.38.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

FDX stock opened at $248.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.76. FedEx has a 12 month low of $171.55 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,611,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.